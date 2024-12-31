Kirby Smart and Marcus Freeman Hold Final Media Presser Ahead of Sugar Bowl
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman share the stage one last time ahead of their Sugar Bowl matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on the final day of preparations ahead of their massive College Football Playoff matchup in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. As the two teams gear up for the exciting matchup, head coaches Kirby Smart and Marcus Freeman held a joint media presser to discuss a litany of topics surrounding the game.
One of the main topics discussed between the two coaches was schedule differences and the challenges they faced during the College Football Playoff. The Irish are coming off of a two-week break after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers, while the Dawgs most recent game was nearly three weeks ago in the SEC Championship against Texas. The coaches were asked if the differences in time off could provide advantages to a specific team.
"Depends on who wins, I think it can be painted either way," said Smart. "But there's a challenge for both sides. But we've studied all the NFL teams that have byes vs wildcard teams that get hot and I think that's the closest thing you can find to this situation."
Irish coach Marcus Freeman also weighed in on his thoughts around the varying rest time. "I think you have to embrace your current circumstance," said Freeman. "So that's the mindset that we have. It was an amazing experience to host a home playoff game vs Indiana, and now we have another great opportunity to play a game vs Georgia in the Sugar Bowl."
The Bulldogs and Irish will face off on Wednesday evening in New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
