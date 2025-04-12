Kirby Smart Details What G Day Will Look Like in the Future for Georgia Football
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart detailed what G Day will look like moving forward for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs completed their annual spring game on Saturday, but not in the traditional way that fans have been used to. The game was not broadcasted so only the fans that attended the game got to actually watch the game.
Many programs across the country have altered their spring games this year and there have even been some discussions of doing preseason college football games during this time.
Head coach Kirby Smart was asked what the future of G Day looks like for the Bulldogs and what can be expected for the spring game moving forward for fans, and here is what he had to say.
"I don't know, I would say it's year by year," Smart said. "It probably has more to do with my team, the health of my team, the number of players in college football. We as coaches don't control the numbers that we have so if we don't have enough numbers then we won't be able to have the game. I think it's a great tradition, but it's more about what does our team need than just what Athens does."
With G-Day in the rearview mirror, the Dawgs will now turn their attention to preparing for their 2025 regular season. Georgia will begin its regular season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when it plays host to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are looking to maintain their home win streak of more than 30 games.
