Kirby Smart Discusses Relationship With Father, Sonny Smart, and Continuing Legacy
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart discusses his late father, Sonny Smart, and how he elevated his career.
Despite being relatively young, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has already etched his name into college football immortality with an incredible legacy that will only continue to grow. In just 10 years as a head coach, Smart has elevated the Bulldogs program to new heights and currently sits atop the sport as one of the NCAA's most dominant coaches.
While Nick Saban has often been accredited with developing Smart into the coach he is today. Smart maintains that his father, Sonny was equally influential in his development. Smart candidly recalled his late father during an interview with SEC Network earlier this week.
Sonny, unfortunately, passed away earlier this year following complications from hip surgery which he was receiving after falling. Smart, who had also just suffered a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the time expressed how difficult the moment was and expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.
"It was one of the toughest times of my life, and if it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't have been able to get through it..." Said Smart. "I am who I am because of him, and I miss him often. But I am proud of the legacy that he left."
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs have not lost a season opener under Smart and are currently on a home win streak of more than 30 games.
