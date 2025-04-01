Kirby Smart Expresses Concern for Future of College Football
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart expresses his concern for the future of college football.
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday following practice. He was asked about the new ruling of a hard count 105 player roster limit that teams have to meet before the season, and the answer Smart ended up giving felt more like a warning about the future of the sport.
“Yeah that’s up in there air, I am not 100% sure we have to get to that by the fall," Smart said. "As we understand it it’s going to be by the first game which is a big difference. So we would be able to practice camp like we want to. I think everybody has to take a big pause right now and take a deep breath because of what’s going on with basketball right now is crazy and we don’t everything that is going to come out with April 7th, which might be April 7th, that might be the settlement date, we get a lot more information. But everyone is on pens and needles because we don’t know exactly what’s going to come out of this. What I do know is we are going to continue to recruit people who love football, who are passionate about football and that don’t put money as the number one answer. Like I have never met a really good player that’s all they care about. So the 105 number, the NIL number, what’s the cap number, what is this going to be, there’s stuff going on right now guys in college football. I mean there is people reaching out to have a zoom call and present all of the players they represent that are on teams, including our team. And they want to invite people so they can watch and see who’s going in the portal or shopping who’s in the portal before the portal. You wanna get on this zoom and look at all of these players? Well some of them are mine. It could be one of the most legendary moments in all of college sports with what’s coming up on this ruling. And how people are going to try and manipulate a cap when all we are trying to do is make for competitive balance. And it's really unfortunate that I don't know if competitive balance is going to come out of it. I don't know if the kids win this model if the kids win long term.... What's going on right now is not good for anybody.”
College football has undergone a lot of changes over the past couple of years. Whether it be to the college football playoff, the transfer portal NIL or even conference expansion, the sport continues to change rapidly. That leaves an unclear future and direction of the sport many love, and Smart, like others, have expressed their concerns about what might potentially happen down the road.
