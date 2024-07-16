Kirby Smart Introduces New Team Mantra for 2024 Season
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart introduces new team mantra for the 2024 college football season.
SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday as every head coach from the conference along with several players will have a chance to speak to the media this week in Dallas, Texas. On Tuesday, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart took the podium and addressed a variety of topics.
Coach Smart is known for not only being a great recruiter and being a great coach on game days, but he is also a great motivator. Each year at media days he introduced a new team mantra for the upcoming football season and will asses what the goals of the program are for that season outside of just winning a lot of football games. Smart did the same at this year's media days.
"Assume nothing," said Smart. That's what Smart said he and his program have learned this offseason during their time spent with Phil Knight and Nike. Last offseason, Smart mentioned his team studied the New Zealand All Blacks, one of the greatest rugby teams in the nation, so it's not out of character for the Georgia football program to take time studying another organization.
Georgia has a lot of high expectations surrounding the program right now whether it be winning a national title, winning the SEC or one of their players winning the Heisman Trophy this season. In the midst of all of that, Smart doesn't want his team to assume that any of that is guaranteed and to remain focused on the task at hand.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily