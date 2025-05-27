Kirby Smart Names the Biggest Decision That Has to Be Made in College Football
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart names the biggest decision that has to be made in college football.
The annual SEC Spring Meeting is being held in Destin, Florida, this week and Kirby Smart took the podium on Tuesday to discuss the current world of college football.
Smart was peppered with questions about the ongoing House vs NCAA lawsuit, roster limits, college football playoff seeding and other hot topics in the sport. However, it was a conversation about the transfer portal that Smart fired up and what he claims is the biggest decision in the sport that needs to be made.
"The biggest decision that has to be made in college football right now, by far to me, is when is the portal window and is there one or two," said Smart. "That's not being decided by us today. A lot of people don't even know how it's being decided, who is deciding it. but I need you to think for a second. There is a strong contingent. We had an AFCA meeting, we had a meeting in which we unanimously decided that there really needed to be one portal window and whenever that is is what it is and it needs to happen sometime in January. There is an outcry, there is different schools that feel like it should not fall during the playing season. I would love that. I would love to be able to play the season without it."
What Smart is referring to is that the transfer portal opens in the winter during December, while teams are making a run for the national title. The portal then opens again in the spring. Smart also mentioned that it is very hard to be playing in a championship setting while also having to deal with kids entering the transfer portal.
Smart is an advocate for a singular January portal window, and he mentioned most players would tell you they are as well. Perhaps just one of many things that need to change in the sport.
