Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update Following Win Over Florida
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an injury update for his team follwoing their win over Florida.
With the win over the Florida Gators fully in the rear-view mirror, the Georgia Bulldogs have set their sights on Oxford, Mississippi, where they will travel this Saturday to face the Ole Miss Rebels. But while the Dawgs are dedicating their full attention to next week's contest, last week's game is still lingering for the Bulldogs' in the injury department.
During his Monday presser, Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart provided an update to a handful of injured Bulldogs on the roster, including running back Trevor Etienne and wide receiver Anthony Evans. Etienne left the game against Florida with an apparent rib injury, while Evans did not play due to a lower-body injury.
The Bulldogs will look to get as many players healthy as possible as their matchup with Ole Miss approaches. ESPN’s FPI index currently gives Ole Miss a 53.9% chance to emerge victorious.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Trevor Etienne (Rib) - "Etienne I feel good about. He felt good yesterday, did some things yesterday with our guys. Trainer feels good about him. Biggest thing is his ability to sustain the pain."
- Smael Mondon & Roderick Robinson: "We are hopeful to get those guys back, each one of those guys is rehabbing and working their butts off."
- Branson Robinson - Knee
- Jordan Hall - Shin
- Anthony Evans - Kirby Smart noted Saturday night that Anthony Evans was dealing with a hamstring.
