Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update for Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Juan Gaston
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an injury update to offensive lineman Juan Gaston following the team's victory over Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their first win of the 2025 season this afternoon as the team handled the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. While the Dawgs' preformance was strong, the team did receive some bad news as freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston suffered an injury.
Gaston started at the right guard position for the Bulldogs, but left the game in the first quarter after suffering an injury to what appeared to be his lower body. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Gaston's status following the injury.
"Don't know much," said Smart. "It looks like an ankle, but we are not sure."
The Bulldogs were relatively healthy entering today's contest and are looking to remain that way as they continue their gauntlet of a schedule in 2025. Ensuring players along the offensive line, such as Gaston, remain healthy will be crucial for the team's success.
The Bulldogs will be in Athens once again next Saturday as they host Austin Peay for their second game of the 2025 season. The Dawgs will then begin conference play as they travel to Knoxville in week three.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
