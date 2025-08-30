Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update for Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offers an injury update to wide receiver Zachariah Branch following the Dawgs' victory over Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their first win of the 2025 season this afternoon as the team handled the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. While the Dawgs' preformance was strong, the team did receive some bad news as wide receiver Zachariah Branch suffered an injury during the victory.
Branch was dynamic in his first appearance with the Bulldogs, as he hauled in three passes for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown. His afternoon was cut short, unfortunately, however, as he appeared to suffer a lower-body injury during a punt return.
Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the wide receiver's status. The Bulldogs' head coach revealed that the wide receiver was "amped up" and believes that he began to cramp up as a result.
Based on Smart's statement, it appears that Branch's injury is merely cramping and is no cause for concern moving forward.
The Bulldogs were relatively healthy entering today's contest and are looking to remain that way as they continue their gauntlet of a schedule in 2025. Ensuring that a player as dynamic as Branch is available will be crucial to Georgia's success.
The Bulldogs will be in Athens once again next Saturday as they host Austin Peay for their second game of the 2025 season. The Dawgs will then begin conference play as they travel to Knoxville in week three.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
