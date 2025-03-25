Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update to Georgia Bulldogs Roster During Spring Practice
As spring practice continues, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has provided injury updates for his roster.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their spring practice period as players and coaches get their first taste of live action for the 2025 college football season. With that live-action comes the possibility of injuries. Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart provided an update to the team during a media presser earlier this week.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Kirby on Daylen Everette (Sports Hernia) Daylen will be limited for the spring. He's not out, but he's coming back from a sports hernia repair. He's doing great, running around and being a leader.
- Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
- Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.
- Daniel Calhoun out for the rest of spring with a foot injury. "It's not a serious injury but it's something that will keep him out for the rest of spring," Kirby said.
The Bulldogs will continue to train hard and prepare for their 2025 season throughout their spring camp, which will be concluded on Saturday, April 12th, during the team's spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day. This year's scrimmage will not be televised or broadcast on any public channels.
