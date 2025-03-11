Kirby Smart Provides Update on Bulldogs' Wide Receiver Colbie Young
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an update for wide receiver Colbie Young.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season has officially begun as the team has reported for spring practice this week. With players and coaches returning to action, head coach Kirby Smart held a media presser earlier today to discuss a litany of topics surrounding his team.
One of the topics discussed was the availability of wide receiver Colbie Young, who started a handful of games for the Bulldogs before receiving a suspension following an arrest for alleged assault allegations. The victim has since redacted their statement and Young had reportedly rejoined the team at practices, but his availability for games remains in the air.
Colbie (Young) is with us, he's been practicing with us and he's cleared and he's going to be practicing.
Young joined the Bulldogs through the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season and appeared in five games where he caught 11 passes for 149 total yards and two touchdowns. Since then, the Bulldogs have made many other extremely talented additions to their wide receiver room, such as Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch. Both who are expected to make a major impact on the Dawgs offense in 2025.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Chrsiten Miller Undergoes Surgery Ahead of Spring
- New York Giants Selected Georgia's Jared Wilson in Latest NFL Mock Draft
- Atlanta Falcons Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily