Kirby Smart Provides Update on Bulldogs' Wide Receiver Colbie Young

Christian Kirby II

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) drives in to score a touchdown after pulling in a pass from Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) drives in to score a touchdown after pulling in a pass from Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an update for wide receiver Colbie Young.

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season has officially begun as the team has reported for spring practice this week. With players and coaches returning to action, head coach Kirby Smart held a media presser earlier today to discuss a litany of topics surrounding his team.

One of the topics discussed was the availability of wide receiver Colbie Young, who started a handful of games for the Bulldogs before receiving a suspension following an arrest for alleged assault allegations. The victim has since redacted their statement and Young had reportedly rejoined the team at practices, but his availability for games remains in the air.

Colbie (Young) is with us, he's been practicing with us and he's cleared and he's going to be practicing.

Young joined the Bulldogs through the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season and appeared in five games where he caught 11 passes for 149 total yards and two touchdowns. Since then, the Bulldogs have made many other extremely talented additions to their wide receiver room, such as Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch. Both who are expected to make a major impact on the Dawgs offense in 2025.

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

