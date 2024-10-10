Kirby Smart's History With Mississippi State Head Coaches
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, we take a look at Kirby Smart's interesting history against State's head coaches
For the fourth time in his head coaching career, Kirby Smart will lead the Georgia Bulldogs into a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. While the two programs have not played with great frequency, there has been one consistent aspect of this matchup throughout the Smart era. That aspect being head coaching inconsistencies for Mississippi State.
Despite this being just the fourth matchup between Georgia and Mississippi State of the Kirby Smart era, this will be the third different Bulldogs head coach that Smart faces. Smart's first victory came in 2017 when Dan Mullen's Bulldogs were decimated in Athens by a score of 31-3. Mullen would join the Florida Gators at the end of the season.
The only Mississippi State coach Smart faced off with multiple times was the late Mike Leach, who was defeated by the Dawgs in both the 2020 and 2022 seasons. Leach's 2022 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs would be the final loss he suffered during his legendary career.
Enter Jeff Lebby, who was hired as Mississippi State's next head coach following Zach Arnett's firing during the 2023 season. Lebby has currently amassed just one victory in his time as head State's head coach but will be looking to earn a historic victory over a top-5 opponent this week against the Georgia Bulldogs.
How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 12th. 2024
- Game time: 4:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
