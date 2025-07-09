Kirby Smart’s SEC Media Days Stat Signals Strong Outlook for Georgia Football in 2025
This Kirby Smart SEC Media Days statistic provides a promising outlook for the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season.
The 2025 SEC Media Days are less than a week away as the conference prepares for its final major event of the offseason. With the event just around the corner, the University of Georgia has announced the names of the three players who will be in attendance this year.
Kirby Smart's decision on which players attend media days is almost always consequential, as the head coach selects the group of players he believes will best represent the Bulldogs' brand and serve as leaders for their specific season. While his track record of picking leaders is typically excellent, another statistic suggests Smart also has an eye for his most talented players.
Since his first SEC Media Days in 2016, Smart has brought along 22 different players to the annual event (not including this season). Of those 22 players, more than half have gone on to become first or second-round picks in the NFL Draft, with eight of them earning first-round selections.
Last year, Smart brought quarterback Carson Beck, EDGE Mykel Williams, and safety Malaki Starks to the SEC Media Days. Both Williams and Starks became first-round selections, while an untimely injury for Beck resulted in him transferring to the Miami Hurricanes.
While who Kirby Smart brings to SEC Media Days doesn't guarantee on-field success for any player. Statistics do suggest that the Bulldogs will once again be represented by a high-profile selection in upcoming NFL Drafts.
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is set to address the media on Tuesday, July 15th, and will discuss a litany of topics around the Bulldogs' upcoming season. The Dawgs are fresh off a victory in the SEC Championship and are looking to reach their fourth College Football Playoff in five seasons.
