Kirby Smart Says Georgia's Wide Receiver Room Will Have Depth This Season
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs' wide receiver room will have depth this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than two weeks away from kicking their 2025 season off, and this past weekend, they had their second scrimmage of fall camp. Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday to provide the latest update on his football team.
One of the hot topics in Athens this offseason has been the wide receiver room. Georgia made multiple additions to the room this year and the outlook of the position seems to be a positive one. Coach Smart talked about his receivers and here is what he had to say:
"The receiver group does some really good things at times," Smart said. "It's been hot some practices, which creates, it makes tough catching situations when you're in the wet world of sweat everywhere. So it makes it really hard to be functional sometimes, when it gets like that, but when we're inside playing fast, more game speed type things, not the Mental Toughness stuff, they've done a really good job. We have some depth at those positions. We're trying to put those guys in key positions on special teams, which, in the last couple years, I feel like we've had eight, nine guys at wide receiver that contribute and play special teams this year, hoping that's 1011, and that difference of two is a lot on special teams."
Georgia has plenty of talent at wide receiver heading into this season, they just have to turn that into production. At the very least, if the Bulldogs do have depth at wide receiver, they will have a multitude of options to rely on in the offense this season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily