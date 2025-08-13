Kirby Smart Shares How He Reacted to Lawson Luckie's Famous Message to Gunner Stockton
Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart reveals how he felt after seeing Lawson Luckie's encouraging comments to Gunner Stockton before the second half of the SEC Championship.
Georgia's 2024 season is one that many fans will remember as a disappointing season, despite the team making the CFP. However, one thing that fans will never forget is the triumphant second-half comeback in the SEC Championship, led by none other than Gunner Stockton.
In a clip from Georgia Football's social media account that has become very popular among the fanbase, Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie tells Gunner Stockton just before he takes the field in the second half, "If you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, we are in great shape."
In an interview with Marty & Mcgee that aired earlier this week, Kirby Smart was asked about this moment and how it made him feel. Here is what Coach Smart had to say.
"I think return on investment. Because we invest in the culture of our players, and the self-talk, and the ability to affect others more than anybody in the country. For him to say those words in the moment, that's something that's built, that's culture."
Smart makes it clear that he believes Georgia invests in its culture more than any other program in the country. This is certainly the way the Bulldogs will continue to build the program going forward, as this approach of emphasizing culture and connection has led to great success.
Georgia will start its season in just 17 days against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens on August 31st.
