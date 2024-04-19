Kirby Smart has the Mindset we all Need to Have Regarding the Transfer Portal
"Keep the main thing the main thing." That saying is how Kirby Smart has built the Georgia program into a national power and how he's approaching the Transfer Portal.
For all the talk of the proverbial sky-falling that was supposed to occur when the Transfer Portal opened on April 16th, college football is still intact. True, we have two more weeks of this window being open, but the flood of elite players to the portal hasn't occurred.
While fans are stressing over which players could be heading where, college football coaches have a season rapidly approaching and teams to prepare. With recruiting, strength training, film study, practices, and all of the other prep that goes into coaching college football, the added stress of continuously trying to keep your own players from jumping into the portal is an additional stress that has a lot of coaches worried about the sustainability of the sport.
As for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, stressing about guys who don't want to be on his team seems counterproductive. Why try to keep someone who doesn't want to be a part of what you're building? Smart was asked if he's worried about the spring Transfer Portal window and losing players.
"I'm not. Can I control it? I can't. If I concern myself with things I can't control, I won't live long," said Smart. "There's just too much out there. It's really one of those things where it's like 'Do you want to be here? Or do you not?', because they know how we do things by now. They all know. They said [G-Day] was the easiest practice we've had all spring. They enjoyed it thoroughly. Guys want to be somewhere else, I have no control over that."
it's a mindset fans are going to have to adopt. Pandora's box has been opened and it's not going to be closed. Unlimited transfers on top of the implementation of NIL don't lend themselves to roster sustainability. Keeping backups for 3-4 years is going to become rarer and rarer. Don't waste your energy stressing about players leaving, the "Good, old days" of college football are gone and have been replaced by unregulated free agency with no salary cap. Root for the guys on your team, enjoy the games on Saturday and save your energy for what you can control.
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Dominic Lovett Continues to Impress at Spring Practice
- Has Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Done Enough to Become a First-Round Selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Goeckel on Twitter: @Goeckelsi
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN