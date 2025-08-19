Kirby Smart Talks His Takeaways from Georgia Football's Latest Scrimmage
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than two weeks away from kicking their 2025 season off and this past weekend, they had their second scrimmage of fall camp. Head coach Kirby Smart met with media on Tuesday and here is what he had to say about his team's performance.
"Yeah, I felt that the scrimmage was hot and it affected our performance," Smart said. "As opposed to the first scrimmage and the history of those scrimmages. It usually goes scrimmage one, struggle. Scrimmage two, we get better. This was more of a scrimmage one with 70 degrees. It was really fast, it was really competitive. It was a really good scrimmage one, and the scrimmage two was similar to past scrimmage twos, where we had some sloppiness. Guys got tired, water in the shoes just was hot. So they did push through. They had a really good camp. We practiced Thursday, Friday, really hard leading into Saturday, so we didn't expect to have high speeds in terms of the guys running, and that wasn't the purpose. The purpose was to get game like situations, tackle live. We achieved those purposes, and we came out pretty unscathed injury wise, which is big when you tackle. So we still got a ways to go. Didn't have as much success defensively in the second scrimmage as we did in the first, but we had bright spots individually, you know, probably on both sides of the ball."
Perhaps the best note out of coach Smart's takeaways is that Georgia remains a healthy football team as the season closes in. That's not easy to do at this point in the year and the Bulldogs have been a banged up football team at times heading into the first game of the season. This time, it looks like just about everyone will be ready to roll.
Georgia opens its season against Marshall at 3:30 PM on August 30th in Sanford Stadium.
