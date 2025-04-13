Kirby Smart Talks Spring Transfer Portal: 'Tons of Kids that Want to be at Georgia'
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked about the upcoming spring transfer portal window.
The Georgia Bulldogs completed their annual spring game on Saturday, but not in the traditional way that fans have been used to. The game was not broadcasted so only the fans that attended the game got to actually watch the game.
A reason why many teams chose not to have their spring games broadcasted this season is in link to the spring transfer portal window. Whether it actually makes a difference cannot be decided yet, but head coach Kirby Smart talked about the upcoming spring transfer portal window following the spring game.
"They can go anywhere, right? They just can't go somewhere in the SEC," Smart said. "There's nobody that loves that rule more than teams outside of the SEC. But again, if kids want to be here we are going to have them here. I hope I get to keep my whole entire roster and I hope we get to play the whole year with my entire roster. If we don't, then we will get somebody that wants to. There's tons of kids that want to be at the University of Georgia and I am worried about the ones that want to be here not the ones that don't."
With G-Day in the rearview mirror, the Dawgs will now turn their attention to preparing for their 2025 regular season. Georgia will begin its regular season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when it plays host to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are looking to maintain their home win streak of more than 30 games.
