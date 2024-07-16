Kirby Smart Tells Hilarious Story About New EA College Football 25
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart tells hilarious story at SEC Media Days about EA College Football 25.
SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday as every head coach from the conference along with several players will have a chance to speak to the media this week in Dallas, Texas. On Tuesday, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart took the podium and addressed a variety of topics.
One topic he discussed was the new college football video game, and probably not in the manner that most would expect from Smart. While introducing his three players that are at media days with him which are Carson Beck, Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams, Smart mentioned the video game is already making him feel old.
Smart said while him and his players were driving from the airport yesterday, his players were talking about how excited they were to play the brand new video game, as it came out on Monday. Smart, who was trying to stay in the conversation, joined in and asked, "How do they keep it stores? Surely it's gotta sell out so how do they keep it in the stores?" Smart's players responded by laughing hysterically and explaining that people only buy digital versions of video games now and they don't have to buy hard copies.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily