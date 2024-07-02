Kirby Smart Topples SEC Head Coach Rankings
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart tops the SEC head coach rankings.
There was a feeling that immediately after Nick Saban announced his retirement as Alabama's head coach that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart immediately stepped into the spotlight. The king was no more and the sport was in need of a new top dawg. Coach Smart earned that right after winning consecutive titles and still not having lost a regular season game since the 2020 season. Heading into the 2024 season, the expectation is that Georgia could win another title this year and the Bulldogs will be in contention for a title for the rest of time under Coach Smart.
It's not just the accolades on the field that propelled Coach Smart to the top but the job he does on the recruiting trail as well. Georgia has consistently recruited at a top-three level since his arrival and it has kept the Bulldogs in a good standing each and every year - even with the transfer portal existing.
Coach Smart is one of the best in the business and the latest SEC head coach rankings reflect that. CBS Sports released their rankings list and Coach Smart came in at number one. Here is what they wrote about him:
"There's a huge power vacuum left following Nick Saban's retirement and Smart, a former Saban disciple, is first in line to fill it. Few individuals are as close at this point, given Smart's back-to-back national titles from 2021-22. The Bulldogs are a College Football Playoff regular under Smart and won't be going anywhere given how adept he is at stacking talent -- both from the high school and transfer portal ranks."
Even with the amount of accolades Coach Smart has racked up over the years, it still feels like he has more to add to the list. He has a great shot at doing that this season with the roster he has both retained and built up and not many fans would be surprised if he added a third title to his resume at the end of this year.
