Ethan Barbour Injury Update Ahead of Georgia Football's Matchup With Tennessee
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has provided an injury update for tight end Ethan Barbour ahead of the team's matchup with Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week away from beginning their SEC schedule as they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Volunteers. As the Dawgs prepare for their inter-conference bout, Kirby Smart has provided an injury update for a handful of players.
One player in particular, the head coach discussed was freshman tight end Ethan Barbour, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury on the final play of the first half against Austin Peay. Barbour was carted off the field with an air cast and did not return to the field for the second half.
"He’s got a pretty significant ankle injury that’s similar to what Marcus Rosemy and Rod Rob [Roderick Robinson] had," said Smart. "He will have surgery and be out a little bit."
Despite being just a true freshman, Barbour skyrocketed up the Bulldogs' depth chart this offseason and saw some extremely meaningful snaps during Georgia's victory against Marshall. The news of the tight end's injury certainly is a dissappointing setback for what was an extremely promising s
As the Dawgs continue to prepare for their SEC schedule, the team will look to remain as healthy as possible. Official injury reports for players' statuses are expected to be released on Wednesday evening.
