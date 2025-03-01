Las Vegas Raiders Potentially Trading Running Back Zamir White
Former Georgia running back Zamir White is reportedly on the trade block for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Athletic has reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are shopping trade options for tight end Michael Mayer, but he's not the only one. Running back Zamir White was also included in the potential trade options for the organization.
White was expected to have an expanded role in the Raiders' offense in the 2024 after Josh Jacobs went to the Green Bay Packers. However, it was Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah who ended up taking the bulk of the carries. That puts White in a tough position with the Raiders and now it looks like they might be looking to move the former Bulldog.
In his career, White has accumulated 704 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 3.8 yards per carry over the last three seasons. White was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. White finished with the third most carries on the team this season.
White finished his career at Georgia with 2,403 yards, 25 touchdowns and 5.3 yards per carry. He dealt with some injuries during his college career, but when healthy, he looked the part of a solid contributor on offense. It appears his future in the league though might be seen elsewhere if the Raiders do elect to include him in a trade deal this offseason.
