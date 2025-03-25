Latest Update on Nick Chubb NFL Free Agency, Could He Stay With the Browns?
The latest update on running back Nick Chubb during NFL free agency.
NFL free agency has been open for a couple of weeks now and a prominent former Georgia Bulldog has still not signed with a team. Running back Nick Chubb remains available for teams to sign, so what is the latest update on Chubb's market?
Chubb missed the first few weeks of the year while recovering from a devastating knee injury he suffered in September 2023, and he then unfortunately broke his foot in December. Injuries have unfortunately been a theme in Chubb's professional career, which could be a reason for some hesitancy from NFL organizations. However, when healthy, Chubb has been in the conversation as a top-three back in the league.
Upon first review, it seemed unlikely that Chubb would return to the Cleveland Browns, the team he has spent his entire career with, but according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that door may have reopened.
“The plan with Nick Chubb was always to let him hit the free agent market and see what kind of opportunities he could generate. If he doesn’t find anything, the door will be open to him returning to the Browns as long as they have a role for him," Cabot wrote. "With Chubb not necessarily suited to a third-down back niche, the Browns would have to make sure they have enough carries for him on first and second down and in short-yardage situations."
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, Chubb has played in 85 games, rushed for 6,843 yards, 31 touchdowns and avergaed 5.1 yards per carry.
