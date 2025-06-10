Lee Corso's All-Time College Gameday Record When Selecting the Georgia Bulldogs
Here are the final statistics for Lee Corso when selecting the Georgia Bulldogs on College Gameday.
As the sport of college football continuously changes and re-invents itself, it will leave behind an icon in the 2025 season as the legendary figure and "College Gameday" host Lee Corso is set to retire following the show's week one episode.
With the announcement that the show will be traveling to Columbus, Ohio for week one, Corso's era of selecting the Georgia Bulldogs has officially come to a close. So how did the iconic figure do in his more than 30-years of predictions?
Corso's first prediction for Georgia came in 1998 when he predicted the Bulldogs would defeat the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens. He would be proven incorrect, as the Volunteers would handle Georgia by a score of 22-3 on their way to an eventual national title victory.
From then on, Corso would make selections for Georgia games a total of 36 times where he amassed an all-time record of 22-14 (a win percentage of 61%). Of his 36 projections, Corso selected Georgia to win only 14 times (nine of which were correct) and projected the Bulldogs to suffer defeat 22 times (13 of which were correct).
Corso's final selection for the Bulldogs came in November of the 2024 season when he picked Georgia to defeat the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens (just like his first selection nearly 30 years ago). This time, the Bulldogs would prevail and defeat the Volunteers 31-17. Making Corso's final prediction for the Dawgs a correct one.
While Lee Corso's days of making predictions and wearing the iconic headgear are nearly over. The coach's positive impact and passion for the sport college football will resonate with fans long after his retirement. Even if he does think UGA is ugly...
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily