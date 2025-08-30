LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs Football vs Marshall Thundering Herd Score
Live updates and score alerts from the Georgia Bulldogs' week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Georgia Bulldogs' first college football matchup of the season is underway as the Dawgs take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in their season opener. This is just the second all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia leads 1-0.
Should the Bulldogs win today's contest, they will continue their home win streak, which is more than 30 games. It will also extend Kirby Smart's win streak against non-power four opponents, and will extend teh Bulldogs' win streak in season openers to 12 games.
As the action continues in Sanford Stadium, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in-game coverage on everything that happens.
Georgia Football vs Marshall Thundering Herd Live Updates
Editor's Note:** This article will be updated periodically as gameplay continues.
First Quarter:
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
