LOOK: Eagles DL Jordan Davis Appears to Be in Great Shape Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis appears to be in great shape ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
As the 2025 NFL season approaches, teams across the league have begun reporting for training camps. This has provided fans and analysts a first look at players following the offseason. One player who has grabbed the attention of many is Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis.
The defensive lineman, while still large in stature, appears to have trimmed out over the offseason and appears to be much more cut heading into 2025. According to the Eagles roster, Davis currently weighs approximately 336 pounds. Which is more than enough weight to maintain his enforcing role on the interior offensive line.
Despite his monstrous size, Davis has been heralded for his athleticism and has played a crucial role in both of Phully's Super Bowl appearances over the last three seasons. During his 2024 campaign, the former Georgia Bulldog recorded more than 25 tackles, including a sack on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII.
Following his Super Bowl season, the Philadelphia Eagles elected to exercise Davis' 5th-year option, which guarantees he will remain with the team through the 2026 season. The defensive lineman is one of many former Georgia Bulldogs to have success with the Eagles throughout their career.
Davis and the Eagles will begin the 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4th, when they host the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and coverage will be aired on NBC.
