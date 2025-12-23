Eagles vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The matchup of the Sunday afternoon slate takes place in Buffalo, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are looking to move up in the NFC playoff picture after clinching the NFC East in Week 16.
Buffalo is still in play to win the AFC East, but this is a tough matchup for Allen and company with the Eagles starting to find their form over the last few weeks. Philly has been up and down on offense, but Saquon Barkley has run for 332 yards over his last three games.
Meanwhile, Buffalo won – but failed to cover – against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. James Cook and Allen are two of the best offensive weapons in the league, but the Buffalo passing game needs to improve a bit if it wants to make a Super Bowl run.
The defending champs have not been an underdog this season, although they did win outright in their closest game (a pick’em against Green Bay) earlier this season.
Here’s a look at the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this marquee matchup on Sunday afternoon.
Eagles vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-108)
- Bills -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +120
- Bills: -142
Total
- 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Eagles vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Eagles record: 10-5
- Bills record: 11-4
Eagles vs. Bills Betting Trends
- The Eagles are 9-6 against the spread this season.
- The Bills are 7-8 against the spread this season.
- The Bills are 3-4 against the spread at home this season.
- The Eagles are 5-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bills are just 5-8 against the spread when favored this season.
- The UNDER is 9-6 in the Eagles’ games this season.
- The OVER is 8-7 in the Bills’ games this season.
Eagles vs. Bills Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Jalen Carter – expected to play
- Nakobe Dean – questionable
- Lane Johnson – questionable
- Cameron Latu – questionable
Bills Injury Report
- Shaq Thompson – questionable
- Matthew Prater – questionable
- Keon Coleman – questionable (coach’s decision)
- Gabe Davis – questionable (coach’s decision)
Eagles vs. Bills Key Player to Watch
Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Eagles
Saquon Barkley is starting to get hot at the right time, rushing for 122, 78 and 132 yards over his last three games, finding the end zone in each of them.
While Barkley is averaging just over four yards per carry this season, he did clear the 1,000-yard mark against Washington in Week 16.
The Eagles have clinched the NFC East, but they could move up even further in the seeding in the conference depending upon how the last few weeks of the regular season go. This is a great matchup for Barkley, as the Bills have one of the worst run defenses in the league, ranking 31st in EPA/Rush while giving up 5.4 yards per carry.
I love Barkley as a prop option on Sunday afternoon.
Eagles vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
This is a brutal matchup for the Bills against an Eagles team that would prefer to run the ball more than it would like to pass it.
Buffalo ranks 31st in the league in yards per carry allowed (5.4) this season, and it has struggled when favored so far this season. Even in Week 16, the Bills made things close with a Browns team that lost starting running back Quinshon Judkins to an injury.
I expect the Eagles to attack this Buffalo front seven, and Philly has seemingly turned a corner in the last two games, outscoring the Raiders and Commanders 60-18.
The Bills are a massive step up in class, but Buffalo’s offense is very reliant on Allen and James Cook. I think the Eagles are worth a look as underdogs, as they seem to be playing some of their best football at the right time.
Pick: Eagles +2.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
