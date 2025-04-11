LOOK: Georgia Bulldog Football Players Practice Their Swing for The Master's
As one of the most prestigious golf events takes place in Georgia this weekend, Georgia Bulldog football players are practicing their swing.
This weekend, the state of Georgia will play host to one of the most prestigious and revered golf tournaments in the world as The Master's takes place in Augusta, Georgia. But as hundreds of eager golfers compete for a chance at golf immortality, some Georgia Bulldog members are also taking the time to practice their golf swing.
In a video posted by the Georgia Bulldogs social media team, numerous current Dawgs' take on. a"chip-in challenge" to see who has the best swing. Judging by the looks of it, it is safe to assume that this was many of the Bulldogs' first time holding a golf club and they have a lot of work to do before they can earn a spot in Augusta.
The Bulldogs will return to their normal field of play this Saturday as they compete in their inter-squad scrimmage, better known as "G-Day". Bulldogs on SI will be in attendance for Saturday's scrimmage and will be providing LIVE UPDATESof all the action that takes place immediately as it happens. In addition to live coverage online by Bulldogs on SI, play-by-play coverage for the scrimmage will be broadcast on 680 The Fan.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HEREfor live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
