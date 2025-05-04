LOOK: Georgia Running Back Nate Frazier Training Hard For College Football Season
Watch Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier participate in high-intensity offseason workouts ahead of the 2025 college football season.
While the college football offseason is a time for fans to rest and relax from an exciting season of college football. It is the time when players and coaches arguably put in the most work. Rather than rest, players will often partake in gruesome training regiments, and will even complete workouts of their own with personal trainers.
Among those players who are putting the extra work in is Nate Frazier, running back for the Georgia Bulldogs. In a social media post, Frazier can be seen participating in running back drills as he prepares for the 2025 season. The running back posted the video to his own social media with the quote, "Year 2 loading," signifying that he was excited for his second year with the Bulldogs.
Frazier burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2024, leading the team in both carries and rushing yards with 671. His performance during his first season with the Dawgs played a crucial role in numerous Georgia victories. Including the Bulldogs’ incredible eight overtime win against in-state rivals Georgia Tech. But for as much of a role that Frazier played in 2024, his contributions in 2025 will likely be much larger.
Nate Frazier’s sophomore season will be exceptionally important to the Bulldogs’ success in 2025. And with the work that the running back seems to be putting in this offseason, Georgia fans could be in for something special.
