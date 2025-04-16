Los Angeles Chargers Meeting With Former Georgia Football Player Ahead of NFL Draft
The LA Chargers are meeting with former Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
The NFL draft is set to take place next week and teams are cramming in their final visits with prospects ahead of the big event. The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of players that will be waiting to hear their name called and one of them was on one of these final visits.
The Los Angeles Chargers met with Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss on Tuesday and on Wednesday. Chambliss has also met with the Lions, the Falcons and did a private work out for the Saints, according to Jordan Schultz.
Despite leading the Bulldogs in sacks for the 2024 season, Chambliss was controversially omitted from this year's combine, forcing him to showcase his athletic prowess during the team's "Pro Day" event. Luckily for Chambliss, it appears his athleticism and game film has turned the heads of scouts.
Chambliss was a multi year contributor on defense for the Bulldogs and was a full-time starter in 2024. He finished his college career with 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He led the team in sacks during his final season.
While Chambliss is listed as a linebacker, he does not play inside linebacker. He mostly served as an EDGE for the Bulldogs, or JACK as they call it.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on the both the NFL Network and ESPN.
