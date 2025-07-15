Chargers Unveil New Alternate Uniforms Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
The Los Angeles Chargers have some of the most visually appealing uniforms in the NFL.
The sharp powder blue and white with yellow accents and the notorious thunderbolt, make for some of the best uniforms in the NFL.
And on Tuesday, the Chargers upgraded their on-field wardrobe yet again.
The Chargers unveiled new alternate uniforms to go along with the powder blue and white home and away kits. There are two new alternate uniform combinations for the upcoming NFL season. The first is an all yellow combination with the white helmet, where the thunderbolt is yellow with blue accents. The second is an all navy blue uniform—similar to the team's former uniforms in San Diego—with white numbers and a white thunderbolt and yellow accents.
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that in addition to the alternate uniforms, the Chargers also added new powder blue pants to their alternate kit.
The Chargers open training camp to formally begin preparation for the 2025 season on Thursday, July 17.