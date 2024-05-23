Los Angeles Rams GM Provides Update on Stetson Bennett
The Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead provided an update on former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
One of the most beloved players in Georgia football history is quarterback Stetson Bennett, and after taking time away from football during his rookie season in the NFL, fans are excited to see him back in action soon. It was announced that Bennett was back with the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the year, and now general manager Les Snead has provided an update.
“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” said Snead. “You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job, then to win the thing, and then to determine, ‘I’m going to come back.’
Snead also noted that when Bennett elected to return to Georgia for another season, it essentially meant the former Georgia quarterback had to go and win another national title or else people would have deemed his final season a failure. Instead, he won the national title again, became the first 4,000-yard passer in Georgia history and was a Heisman finalist.
Based on some other comments from the Rams' GM, it sounds like they are excited about his future with the organization and are hopeful to see him playing football for them this fall.
“But when you get a player like Stetson, he’s fun,” Snead said. “He’s got a little backyard ball to him where he uses his mobility to make some off-schedule plays, that makes preseason football fun. So I look forward to seeing how he evolves.”
