Major Wide Reciever Prospect CJ Wiley Decommits From Florida State
One of the biggest wide receiver prospects in the 2025 recruiting class has de-committed from Florida State.
As the 2024 college football season continues, coaches and staff are working diligently behind the scenes on their upcoming recruiting classes for the 2025 season.
CJ Wiley, a 4-star wide receiver from Alpharetta, Georgia, has just announced his de-commitment from the Florida State Seminoles. Wiley had been committed to the Seminoles since June of this year, but it appears that the highly-touted pass catcher may be continuing his collegiate career elsewhere.
The news of Wiley's decision could have a major impact on the Georgia Bulldogs 2025 recruiting class, as the Dawgs' have been heavily involved in his recruitment. Wiley has already taken an official visit to Athens and has been spotted at a handful of Georgia Bulldog games as well. While the talented pass catcher's decision does not directly indicate that he will eventually be a Bulldog. It does bode well for the Bulldogs, who are always looking to add talent to their wide receiver room.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
