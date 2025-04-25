Malaki Starks NFL Comparison: What He Brings to the Baltimore Ravens
What Georgia safety Malaki Starks brings to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Baltimore Ravens have been known to make splashy moves in the first round no matter what their positioning is, and they nabbed themselves another potential star in this year's draft. The organization selected Georgia safety Malaki Starks on Thursday night, so what does he bring to Baltimore?
Starks can often be compared to some of the league's all-time greats at the position, but perhaps the player he complements most is Pittsburgh Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. It might be a sin to compare a future Raven to a Steelers player, but the two draw quite a few similarities.
At the NFL combine, Starks measured in at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds. Fitzpatrick is listed at 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds. Neither Fitzpatrick nor Starks is known for their heavy hitting like some safeties are, but they cover at an elite level and have great ball skills.
The first big play for Starks during his time at Georgia came during his first game as a true freshman against the Oregon Ducks when he high-pointed a football, picked it off, and landed on his back to secure the catch. He made a similar play against the Clemson Tigers during the 2024 season.
Georgia utilized Starks in a very diverse way during his final season in Athens. He can drop back and cover in the back end of the secondary and he can also slide down and play man-to-man coverage against the slot receiver. A great player to pair with current Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey.
Starks didn't necessarily light up the combine because of his measurables or his 40-yard time, but he is arguably the cleanest mover you will ever see at the position.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily