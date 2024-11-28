Matchup Rewind: The Last Meeting Between Georgia and Georgia Tech
Relive the Bulldogs' last meeting with their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Rivalry week for the 2024 college football season has arrived as teams prepare to face their most hated opponents. With that, the Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for their annual rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Last year's meeting took place in Atlanta, Georgia as the Dawgs traveled to Bobby Dodd Stadium in hopes of winning their sixth straight game against the Jackets. The Bulldogs headed into this matchup without star pass catchers Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey and would need to rely heavily on their rushing attack to leave Atlanta with a victory.
By the end of the first quarter, the Jackets had jumped out to a 10-7 lead thanks to an arrant fumble that led to a touchdown. However, the Dawgs would come storming back and regain the lead to take a 21-13 lead into the half. Both teams scored ten points in the second half, securing the Bulldogs' eight-point victory over their rivals.
The Bulldogs rushing attack was the star of this show this night as running back Kendall Milton carried the ball 18 times for an impressive 156 yards and two touchdowns. The 156 rushing yards would ultimately be his career high as a Georgia Bulldog.
The Bulldogs will look to recreate this success in Sanford Stadium as they host the Yellow Jackets under the lights on Friday night. The Bulldogs are currently more than 20-point favorites to emerge victorious and win their seventh consecutive matchup against their in-state rivals.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Gameday: Friday, November 30th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (Play by play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
