Matchup Rewind: The Last Meeting Between Georgia and Kentucky
With Georgia and Kentucky set to face each other this Saturday, here is a quick recap of the last time these two teams played.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats are set to face off this Saturday as the two historic programs renew their rivalry in the SEC. This week three game will serve as the Dawgs' first true road game of the 2024 season.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats have played each other annually for a handful of years, with Georgia holding a commanding lead in this series. Currently, the Dawgs lead 63-12-2 and have won 14 of the previous 15 matchups. Last season's outing was no different for Georgia as they handled the Wildcats in Athens with a 51-13 victory.
The Bulldogs' offense got off to a "hot start" in the contest as quarterback Carson Beck found wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 40-yard touchdown pass on the first drive. The Bulldogs would score touchdowns on four of their next five drives and take a commanding lead.
After a dominating first half, quarterback Brock Vandagriff took over for the Bulldogs to close out the game. Vandagriff would eventually enter the transfer portal and elect to continue his football career with the Kentucky Wildcats. Saturday's contest will mark his first appearance against his former team.
The Bulldogs will hope to have the same successes they did against the Wildcats this season as they look to extend their regular season win streak to 42 games. Georgia is currently a more than 20-point favorite to emerge victorious on Saturday.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
