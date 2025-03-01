Matthew Stafford to Reach A Major NFL Milestone in 2025
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is extremely likely to reach a major historic milestone in the NFL this season.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a historic NFL career and has achieved numerous milestones that make him one of the most respected figures in the game. As the 2025 season approaches, the 16-year veteran is on the cusp of another historic achievement.
Since being taken as the number-one overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford has amassed an astonishing 59,809 passing yards, which is just 191 shy away from the 60,000 mark. Given that he averaged over 200 yards per game during the 2024 season, it is almost a guarantee that the Rams quarterback will reach the milestone in 2025, making him just the 10th quarterback in league history to do so.
Stafford is fresh off the restructuring of a new contract after speculations rose that the veteran quarterback may join a new team ahead of the 2025 season. Before the new deal, he was permitted to speak with other teams to discover a market value but ultimately elected to remain in Los Angeles.
Stafford and the Rams will look to build on their successes in the 2024 season as they hope to earn another Super Bowl appearance. Los Angeles finished the regular season 10-7 before suffering elimination from the eventual Super Bowl LIX Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily