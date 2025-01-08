Micah Bell Announces Commitment to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another player to their roster via the transfer portal. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been diligently working to add players to its roster following the conclusion of their 2024 season and have already made some impressive additions ahead of their 2025 season.
Their latest addition, Micah Bell is a running back who has playing experience at both Notre Dame and Vanderbilt. Bell is the younger brother of current Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell and was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school. His skill set is extremely similar to his brother's as he possesses abilities that make him a threat in both the receiving and rushing game. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
The Bulldogs have experienced a fortuitous offseason up to this point, earning commitments from high-profile transfers such as Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas. Georgia will also return a handful of major producers to next year's team such as running back, Trevor Etienne and wide receiver Dillon Bell.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- RB, Micah Bell (Vanderbilt)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Bulldog Roquan Smith Makes NFL History
- Noah Thomas Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
- Brock Bowers Concludes Historic Rookie Season With Las Vegas Raiders
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily