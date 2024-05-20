Michael Mayer Talks Playing Alongside Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer discusses how he feels about playing alongside former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers this season.
While he may not have been a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, tight end Brock Bowers was viewed as one of the best prospects in the entire class and one of the best tight-end prospects the league has ever seen. The Las Vegas Raiders ended up taking him with the 13th overall pick.
The Raiders elected to draft Bowers despite already having drafted a tight end the year before in the form of Michael Mayer. In 2023, Mayer had 304 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Some players might feel threatened to see a player from their same position group be drafted the very next year, but not Mayer. He had nothing but positive things to say about getting to play with Bowers this year.
"100%," Mayer said when asked if he believes it'll be a smooth transition playing with Bowers. “Our job is to win ballgames. As an offense, we need to score touchdowns. And that’s what we’re going to do to the best of our ability.
Mayer also mentioned that Bowers being in the lineup opens up a window of opportunities. He said the offense can run 12 or 11 personnel with Bowers on the field, and that it has been great getting to know the former Georgia tight end. Mayer was also very complimentary of Bowers' game.
"He's fast, he's got great hands, he can block, he can do it all," Mayer said of Bowers. "We can both do it all. I think we're going to be dangerous, I think we're going to have a great offense. It's going to be a lot of fun."
The Raiders and Bowers agreed to a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $18.1 million with a $10 million signing bonus with a fifth-year player option. Bowers is considered to be one of, if not, the greatest tight end in college football history, and his draft slot and contract both reflect that.
