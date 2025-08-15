Michigan Sign Stealing Scandal an Unfortunate Reminder for Georgia Football Fans
Michigan's sign stealing scandal is an unfortunate reminder for Georgia fans.
On Friday, the official punishments for Michigan's sign-stealing scandal during the 2023 college football season were finally revealed. The program will face a $20-million-plus fine in postseason football revenue over the next two seasons and head coach Sherrone Moore will receive an additional one-game suspension, on top of some other punishments.
With the final decision officially announced, it likely was also an unfortunate reminder for Georgia football fans.
During the 2023 season, the Georgia Bulldogs managed to go undefeated in the regular season, but a loss in the conference championship game against Alabama kept them out of the playoffs. Instead, it was Alabama, Washington, Texas and Michigan who made the four-team playoff that season.
Had Georgia made the playoff that season, it would have had the opportunity to win their third straight national title. Instead, the Wolverines were crowned national champs, and now that they have been found guilty for stealing opposing teams' signs that year, it probably doesn't feel right that Georgia missed out on a playoff spot that season for a team that cheated their way to get there.
NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach reported that the NCAA felt there were sufficient grounds for a multiyear postseason ban. "However, the panel determined that a postseason ban would unfairly penalize student-athletes for the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer associated with the Michigan football program."
Michigan winning the 2023 title likely will never sit right with the majority of college football fans, aside from Michigan fans, of course. It especially won't sit right with Georgia fans as they will feel as if they were deserving of a playoff spot that season and had a team that showed they were capable of potentially winning a title that year as well.
Unfortunately, that's not reality and the 2023 season will remain as a major 'what if' for the Georgia Bulldogs.
