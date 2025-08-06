Mike Bobo Talks TE vs WR Battle amongst Georgia Football
Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo mentions a competition for playing time between two separate position groups during Fall camp.
As the 2025 College Football season quickly approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs are preparing and focusing on finding the players that give them the best chance to win at each position.
While competition within each position group is something that the Georgia program has been built on, Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo revealed to the media earlier this week an ongoing competition between different pass catching position groups.
"Any year, you got tight ends, you got receivers, you got backs, you're trying to figure out what is the best personnel group. What is the best mixture between twelve and eleven. We're practicing right now against our defense and we're not just competing against our defense, we're competing against, you know, those tight ends are competing against those receivers at practice. They want us to be in tweleve, or even thirteen more. So, at the end of the day, we are going to put the guys out there that have the most production and are able to create positive plays for us."
Georgia has ran twelve personnel (two tight end) formations as much as anyone in college football over the past few seasons, however, transfer wide receiver additions Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas, along with Colbie Young and Dillion bell returning, gives Coach Bobo and staff serious personnel decisions to make.
While these are difficult decisions, they are only decisions because Georgia projects to be as deep as ever at both positions. With game one against Marshall less than 25 days away, competition will continue to ramp up among this Bulldog team.
