Milton Williams Signs with Patriots - Effect on Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman, Milton Williams is expected to sign with the New England Patriots. What does this mean for Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter?
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams is reportedly finalizing a deal with the New England Patriots. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is expected to earn Williams an annual salary of over $20 million.
With Williams departing Philly for another team, defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are expected to be called on even more than they already have been during their time as professionals. Both Carter and Davis were first-round selections in their respective NFL Drafts and played a crucial role in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
During the 2024 season, the duo of Carter and Davis combined for nearly 90 tackles and eight sacks, four of which were recorded during the Eagles' playoff run. The chemistry between the defensive linemen is rooted in their days at the University of Georgia, where they helped end a 41-year national championship drought for the Bulldogs in the 2021 season and etched their names into college football history.
With Williams expected to be absent from this year's Eagles' roster, Carter and Davis will be expected to continue and hopefully increase their production from just a season ago. Both players currently remain on their rookie deals and will look to not only return to another Super Bowl, but to earn extremely lucrative second deals with the team.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Chrsiten Miller Undergoes Surgery Ahead of Spring
- New York Giants Selected Georgia's Jared Wilson in Latest NFL Mock Draft
- Atlanta Falcons Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily