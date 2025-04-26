Minnesota Vikings Select Georgia Defensive Lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Day three of the NFL draft kicked off on Saturday and another Georgia Bulldog is officially off of the board. The Minnesota Vikings have selected Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Ingram-Dawkins entered the Georgia program as a near 300 pound high school defensive tackle. A former 4-star, more commonly known as TID, he blossomed into a 280 pound defensive end with tremendous athletic upside. Now the former Gafney, South Carolina looks to make his impact felt on the NFL level. Despite never fully starting for Georgia, TID caught the attention of the of the NFL with an excellent NFL Combine.
Unfortunately for Ingram-Dawkins, injuries got in the way of him tapping into his full potential at Georgia, but when he was on the field, it was very noticeable. When Georgia needed a play to be made in the backfield, it seemed like Ingram-Dawkins was the guy to do it more times than not.
What sets Ingram- Dawkins apart even further is his physicality. He plays with an edge, using his strength and aggression to outmuscle offensive linemen. That physical mindset is something every defensive unit needs, especially in the high speed, high impact world of the NFL.
But he’s not just strong he’s athletic too. For a player of his size, Ingram-Dawkins moves extremely well, showing quickness and agility that allows him to pursue plays sideline to sideline. That athleticism gives his team flexibility in how they use him, whether it’s in different fronts or pressure packages.
