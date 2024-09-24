Mykel Williams Injury Update Provided By Kirby Smart Before Georgia - Alabama
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday in what will be his final press conference before his No. 2 ranked Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide.
Smart commented on
"Mykel's been able to do a little bit. I still don't know his timeline. He was able to get out there and run around and he was able to get some reps today."
Georgia Football Injury Report 9/23
- Mykel Williams - "I'm hopeful. We will see. He didn't do much last week, he got a lot of rehab Friday and Sunday. He was able to run. We will have to go out to practice today and see how things go."
- Roderick Robinson - Out (TOE)
- Tate Ratledge - Underwent Tightrope surgery to repair his high ankle sprain, as well as a knee sprain. Timeline TBD.
- Xavier McLeod -
- Warren Brinson - "Warren practiced last week at the end of the week."
- Carson Beck -
- Jordan Hall - "We are hoping to get Jordan Hall back he's been working tirelessly in his rehab."
Georgia will play Alabama in Tuscaloosa this week in a top-five matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 PM ET.
