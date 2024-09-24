Dawgs Daily

Mykel Williams Injury Update Provided By Kirby Smart Before Georgia - Alabama

Brooks Austin

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) goes off the field with an injury against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday in what will be his final press conference before his No. 2 ranked Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide.

Smart commented on

"Mykel's been able to do a little bit. I still don't know his timeline. He was able to get out there and run around and he was able to get some reps today."

Georgia Football Injury Report 9/23

  • Mykel Williams - "I'm hopeful. We will see. He didn't do much last week, he got a lot of rehab Friday and Sunday. He was able to run. We will have to go out to practice today and see how things go."
  • Roderick Robinson - Out (TOE)
  • Tate Ratledge - Underwent Tightrope surgery to repair his high ankle sprain, as well as a knee sprain. Timeline TBD.
  • Xavier McLeod -
  • Warren Brinson - "Warren practiced last week at the end of the week."
  • Carson Beck -
  • Jordan Hall - "We are hoping to get Jordan Hall back he's been working tirelessly in his rehab."

Georgia will play Alabama in Tuscaloosa this week in a top-five matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 PM ET.

