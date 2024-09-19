National Championship Odds Update; Georgia Bulldogs No Longer Favorites
As college football approaches week four, the national championship odds have updated slightly.
The college football season is already a quarter of the way finished as experts, analysts, and fans have been provided a clearer picture of different teams. This clarity has of course brought a shift in the odds for who bettors believe the national champion will be. Here are a few updates.
Georgia No Longer the Favorites
After spending the majority of the offseason as favorites to win the national title, the Georgia Bulldogs are no longer the odds-on favorite to do so. The Ohio State Buckeyes are odds-on favorites to win the national title, likely due to Georgia's uncharacteristic performance against the unranked Kentucky Wildcats.
Hurricanes Turning Heads
While the Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators' programs are seemingly at a massive low point, the Miami Hurricanes have emerged as the surprise team in the gambling world. Led by their Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cam Ward, the Canes' odds have grown exponentially. Prior to the 2024 season, the Cane's odds were as low as +6600. However, according to FanDuel, Miami's current odds sit around +1800 to win this year's title.
Oregon and Texas Steadily on the Rise
The uncertainty of joining new conferences has seemingly worn off with bettors as both the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns have steadily increased their odds throughout the 2024 season. The Longhorns' strong start to the season has also earned them the No.1 ranking in the latest AP Poll.
College Football National Championship Odds (FanDuel)
- Ohio State (+330)
- Georgia (+400)
- Texas (+500)
- Alabama (+750)
- Oregon (+950)
- Ole Miss (+1200)
- Tennessee (+1400)
- Miami FL (+1800)
- Penn State (+2000)
- USC (+2800)
- Missouri (+5000)
- LSU (+5000)
- Utah (+500)
- Clemson (+6000)
- Kansas State (+6000)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
