New England Patriots Release Center David Andrews
The New England Patriots have released long time center David Andrews.
It has been a chaotic week in the NFL withh free agency moves and trades happening throughout the day. Teams are also reconstructing their rosters and sometimes that means players have to be released and the New England Patriots just released long time center David Andrews.
The Patriots signed Andrews back in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. It would go on to be one of the best signings as Andrews turned into the team's starting center for a long time. He helped the organization win two Super Bowls during his time and he never played for another organization.
At one point in his career, it was unclear if Andrews would be able to keep playing football. On August 26, 2019, it was revealed that Andrews was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, putting his 2019 season in jeopardy. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve on August 31, 2019. Andrews returned to action the very next season.
Prior to his time in the NFL, Andrews spent four seasons playing football at the University of Georgia. He was the starting center for the Dawgs during a time in which Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb were toting the rock for the Bulldogs. He won Georgia's Vince Dooley Most Valuable Player Award, was selected second-team All-SEC by the AP and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's best center.
He has 121 starts to his name and has 10 seasons on his resume. It will be interesting to see what the next step for the former Georgia Bulldog is, but his time as a New England Patriot has officially come to a close.
