New Orleans Saints Zeroed in on Georgia Football Player Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints appeared to be zeroed in on a former Georgia football player ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
The NFL draft is set to start this week on Thursday with the first round kicking this off. The Georgia Bulldogs are set to have a litany of players selected this year with a few of them being projected to go on day one. One of those players is defensive lineman Mykel Williams.
ESPN's Peter Schrager released his latest first round mock draft based on what he was heard from sources around the league and he had the New Orleans Saints taking Williams at ninth overall. Here is what he had to say about the pick.
"I don't see quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the pick here, despite all the assumptions when the Derek Carr injury news trickled out earlier this month," Schrager wrote. "(Does anyone actually know what the story is there?) Instead, I see the Saints with one of the early "wow" picks of Round 1, grabbing an elite defender who'll carry the torch from Cameron Jordan for the next decade."
Williams' first round projections have fluctuated quite a bit during draft season. Some believe he will be a late first round selection and others think he will go somewhere in the middle. Reid on the other hand thinks neither will happen, and another NFL draft analyst thinks the same.
Georgia has built a reputation for having first round defensive line talent over the last few years and Williams is set to be the latest. Now it's just a matter of which team is going to pick him when Thursday arrives.
