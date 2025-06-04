New York Jets Already Raving of Former Georgia Wide Receiver Arian Smith
The New York Jets are already becoming big fans of former Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith.
There are a litany of former Georgia Bulldogs making their first impression in the NFL right now and one of them is wide receiver Arian Smith. The New York Jets selected Smith in the fourth round and the organization is already loving what they have seen out of the former Bulldog.
"Arian has some juice, don't he? God," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "He can run and he's bouncy. He's a really good athlete."
Smith was the leading receiver for Georgia last season but he also had some struggles with dropping the ball. The former Bulldog is doing what he can to make sure that doesn't continue.
"I'm not the type of person to make excuses," Smith said. "Just like you work on everything else, put time into it."
Not only is Smith not worried about the drops but special teams coordinator Chris Banjo isn't either.
“I know people talk about his hands in the past, but he’s honestly shown us some great things here early on,” Banjo said.
The sub 4.4 40-yard runner Smith showed his ability to make explosive plays as a wide receiver during his time in college, but the Jets have been trying him out at some new spots as well.
“Some guys, people don’t even know they have returner capabilities,” Banjo said. “We were fortunate enough to draft Arian (Smith) and he’s been able to flash some things, some very, very good things," Banjo continued.
