New York Jets Schedule Top 30 Visit with Georgia Football Wide Receiver
The New York Jets have scheduled a top 30 visit with Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith ahead of the NFL draft.
The NFL draft is rapidly approaching and NFL teams are working on finalizing their boards before the big weekend. One way of doing that is by conducting top 30 meetings with prospects and the New York Jets have scheduled a top 30 visit with Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith, according to Ryan Fowler.
Smith was an explosive playmaker during his time at Georgia. He led the team in receiving yards this past season with 817 and had the second most receptions with 48. He also tacked on four touchdowns in 2024. Over his college career, Smith had 68 receptions, 1,356 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Smith is a former track star turned football player. It took some time for him to acclimate to the college football environment, but when he did, he became a deep-threat weapon for the Bulldogs. One play many college football fans might remember is the touchdown he scored against Ohio State in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl to bring the Dawgs within one score late in the ball game.
The Jets hold eight picks in this year's NFL draft and it looks like they might be using one on the former Bulldog. Smith ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard event at the NFL Combine this year.
The timing of these events also make sense as the Jest recently just signed quarterback Justin Fields, so using draft capital on adding more weapons to the roster in this year's draft class would make sense considering their latest major purchase.
