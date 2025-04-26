New York Jets Select Georgia's Arian Smith in the 2025 NFL Draft
Another Georgia Bulldog has come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the NFL Draft weekend continues, teams are beginning to put the finishing touches on their 2025 draft class and are making their late-round selections. One of the latest players to be taken in this year's draft is Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith, who was selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round.
Smith was the Bulldogs' leading receiver for the 2024 season and has been renowned for his blazing speed and ability to stretch defenses vertically. His speed and ability to stress defenses vertically could take his new team's passing game to the next level, and he could have an extremely exciting rookie season.
Coverage for the NFL Draft will continue throughout the weekend as more Bulldogs will wait to hear their names called. Below are details for how fans can tune in to catch all of the draft action.
